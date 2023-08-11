Lords Ishwar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore, down 0.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.64 crore in June 2023 down 0.19% from Rs. 1.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 166.75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 46.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

Lords Ishwar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Lords Ishwar shares closed at 10.55 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.34% returns over the last 6 months and 48.38% over the last 12 months.