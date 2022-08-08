Lords Ishwar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, up 98.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in June 2022 up 98.33% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 111.95% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Lords Ishwar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2021.

Lords Ishwar shares closed at 7.10 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.26% returns over the last 6 months and 18.53% over the last 12 months.