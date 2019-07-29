Lords Ishwar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore, up 16.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.22 crore in June 2019 up 16.61% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2019 up 155.66% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2019 up 173.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2018.

Lords Ishwar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2018.

Lords Ishwar shares closed at 4.96 on July 11, 2019 (BSE)