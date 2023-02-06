 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lords Ishwar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, up 57.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Ishwar Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 57.23% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 257.18% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 3.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Lords Ishwar Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.27 2.14 2.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.27 2.14 2.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.41 0.14 0.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.48 0.87 0.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.13 0.02 0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.69 0.35 0.47
Depreciation 0.10 0.05 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.29 0.59 0.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 0.11 0.04
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 0.11 0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.17 0.11 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.17 0.11 0.04
Tax 0.01 0.07 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.16 0.04 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.16 0.04 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 7.47 7.47 7.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 0.06 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.22 0.06 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.22 0.06 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.22 0.06 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited