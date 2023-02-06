English
    Lords Ishwar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, up 57.23% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 03:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Ishwar Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 57.23% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 257.18% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 3.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Lords Ishwar Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.272.142.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.272.142.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.410.140.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.480.870.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.130.020.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.690.350.47
    Depreciation0.100.050.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.290.590.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.110.04
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.170.110.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.170.110.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.170.110.04
    Tax0.010.070.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.160.04-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.160.04-0.10
    Equity Share Capital7.477.477.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.06-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.220.06-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.06-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.220.06-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
