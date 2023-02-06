Lords Ishwar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore, up 57.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 57.23% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 257.18% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 3.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Lords Ishwar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

Read More