Lords Ishwar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, up 9.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2018 up 9.62% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 down 63.3% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018 down 58.46% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2017.

Lords Ishwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2017.

Lords Ishwar shares closed at 4.93 on February 05, 2019 (BSE)