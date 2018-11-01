Lords Chloro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 60.19 crore, up 66.35% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 60.19 crore in September 2018 up 66.35% from Rs. 36.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2018 up 107.13% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.41 crore in September 2018 up 104.57% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2017.

Lords Chloro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2017.

Lords Chloro shares closed at 78.40 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given 40.63% returns over the last 6 months and 85.78% over the last 12 months.