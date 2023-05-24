Lords Chloro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.88 crore, down 25.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.88 crore in March 2023 down 25.38% from Rs. 80.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 78.11% from Rs. 17.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2023 down 71.04% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022.

Lords Chloro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.77 in March 2022.

Lords Chloro shares closed at 196.05 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.75% returns over the last 6 months and 64.20% over the last 12 months.