English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lords Chloro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.88 crore, down 25.38% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Chloro Alkali are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.88 crore in March 2023 down 25.38% from Rs. 80.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 78.11% from Rs. 17.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2023 down 71.04% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022.

    Lords Chloro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.77 in March 2022.

    Lords Chloro shares closed at 196.05 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.75% returns over the last 6 months and 64.20% over the last 12 months.

    Lords Chloro Alkali
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.8874.3180.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.8874.3180.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.3010.939.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.280.312.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.608.464.39
    Depreciation2.062.062.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.0234.1736.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.1718.3924.95
    Other Income0.650.320.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.8218.7125.15
    Interest0.460.691.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.3618.0123.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.3618.0123.63
    Tax1.635.206.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.7312.8217.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.7312.8217.04
    Equity Share Capital25.1525.1525.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.485.106.77
    Diluted EPS1.485.106.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.485.106.77
    Diluted EPS1.485.106.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Lords Chloro #Lords Chloro Alkali #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:44 am