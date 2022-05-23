 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lords Chloro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.24 crore, up 69.25% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Chloro Alkali are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.24 crore in March 2022 up 69.25% from Rs. 47.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.04 crore in March 2022 up 3230.53% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022 up 688.7% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2021.

Lords Chloro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.

Lords Chloro shares closed at 113.75 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 92.80% returns over the last 6 months and 204.55% over the last 12 months.

Lords Chloro Alkali
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 80.24 68.05 47.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 80.24 68.05 47.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.93 10.11 7.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.59 1.05 1.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.39 3.35 2.55
Depreciation 2.06 1.82 1.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.33 34.40 34.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.95 17.32 -0.95
Other Income 0.20 0.58 2.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.15 17.91 1.82
Interest 1.52 0.94 0.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.63 16.96 0.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.63 16.96 0.98
Tax 6.59 5.87 0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.04 11.09 0.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.04 11.09 0.51
Equity Share Capital 25.15 25.15 25.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.77 4.41 0.20
Diluted EPS 6.77 4.41 0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.77 4.41 0.20
Diluted EPS 6.77 4.41 0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
