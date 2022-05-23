Lords Chloro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.24 crore, up 69.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.24 crore in March 2022 up 69.25% from Rs. 47.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.04 crore in March 2022 up 3230.53% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022 up 688.7% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2021.

Lords Chloro EPS has increased to Rs. 6.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.

Lords Chloro shares closed at 113.75 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 92.80% returns over the last 6 months and 204.55% over the last 12 months.