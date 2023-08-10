English
    Lords Chloro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.37 crore, down 37.94% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Chloro Alkali are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.37 crore in June 2023 down 37.94% from Rs. 84.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 101.44% from Rs. 22.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2023 down 93.72% from Rs. 33.12 crore in June 2022.

    Lords Chloro shares closed at 153.45 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.32% returns over the last 6 months and -24.13% over the last 12 months.

    Lords Chloro Alkali
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.3759.8884.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.3759.8884.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.7710.3010.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.19-0.281.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.734.603.65
    Depreciation2.012.061.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.9038.0235.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.235.1730.98
    Other Income1.300.650.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.075.8231.22
    Interest0.440.460.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.375.3630.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.375.3630.45
    Tax-0.051.638.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.323.7322.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.323.7322.04
    Equity Share Capital25.1525.1525.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.131.488.76
    Diluted EPS-0.131.488.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.131.488.76
    Diluted EPS-0.131.488.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

