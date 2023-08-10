Lords Chloro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.37 crore, down 37.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.37 crore in June 2023 down 37.94% from Rs. 84.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 101.44% from Rs. 22.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2023 down 93.72% from Rs. 33.12 crore in June 2022.

Lords Chloro shares closed at 153.45 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.32% returns over the last 6 months and -24.13% over the last 12 months.