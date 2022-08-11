 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lords Chloro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.39 crore, up 89.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Chloro Alkali are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.39 crore in June 2022 up 89.39% from Rs. 44.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.04 crore in June 2022 up 983.56% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.12 crore in June 2022 up 497.83% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2021.

Lords Chloro EPS has increased to Rs. 8.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2021.

Lords Chloro shares closed at 202.25 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 114.02% returns over the last 6 months and 281.24% over the last 12 months.

Lords Chloro Alkali
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 84.39 80.24 44.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 84.39 80.24 44.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.79 9.93 7.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.68 2.59 1.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.65 4.39 2.57
Depreciation 1.90 2.06 1.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.38 36.33 28.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.98 24.95 3.72
Other Income 0.23 0.20 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.22 25.15 3.89
Interest 0.76 1.52 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.45 23.63 2.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.45 23.63 2.80
Tax 8.41 6.59 0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.04 17.04 2.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.04 17.04 2.03
Equity Share Capital 25.15 25.15 25.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.76 6.77 0.81
Diluted EPS 8.76 6.77 0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.76 6.77 0.81
Diluted EPS 8.76 6.77 0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
