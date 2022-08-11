Lords Chloro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.39 crore, up 89.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.39 crore in June 2022 up 89.39% from Rs. 44.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.04 crore in June 2022 up 983.56% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.12 crore in June 2022 up 497.83% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2021.

Lords Chloro EPS has increased to Rs. 8.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2021.

Lords Chloro shares closed at 202.25 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 114.02% returns over the last 6 months and 281.24% over the last 12 months.