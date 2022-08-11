English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lords Chloro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.39 crore, up 89.39% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Chloro Alkali are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.39 crore in June 2022 up 89.39% from Rs. 44.56 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.04 crore in June 2022 up 983.56% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.12 crore in June 2022 up 497.83% from Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2021.

    Lords Chloro EPS has increased to Rs. 8.76 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2021.

    Close

    Lords Chloro shares closed at 202.25 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 114.02% returns over the last 6 months and 281.24% over the last 12 months.

    Lords Chloro Alkali
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.3980.2444.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.3980.2444.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.799.937.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.682.591.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.654.392.57
    Depreciation1.902.061.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.3836.3328.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9824.953.72
    Other Income0.230.200.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.2225.153.89
    Interest0.761.521.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.4523.632.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.4523.632.80
    Tax8.416.590.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.0417.042.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.0417.042.03
    Equity Share Capital25.1525.1525.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.766.770.81
    Diluted EPS8.766.770.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.766.770.81
    Diluted EPS8.766.770.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Lords Chloro #Lords Chloro Alkali #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.