Lords Chloro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.56 crore, up 101.01% Y-o-Y

July 16, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Chloro Alkali are:

Net Sales at Rs 44.56 crore in June 2021 up 101.01% from Rs. 22.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021 up 288.33% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2021 up 361.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020.

Lords Chloro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2020.

Lords Chloro shares closed at 45.10 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.13% returns over the last 6 months and 45.25% over the last 12 months.

Lords Chloro Alkali
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations44.5647.4122.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations44.5647.4122.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.037.923.63
Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.090.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.101.65-3.93
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.572.552.44
Depreciation1.651.631.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.4434.5218.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.72-0.95-0.42
Other Income0.172.760.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.891.82-0.39
Interest1.090.831.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.800.98-1.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.800.98-1.49
Tax0.760.47-0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.030.51-1.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.030.51-1.08
Equity Share Capital25.1525.1525.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.810.20-0.43
Diluted EPS0.810.20-0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.810.20-0.43
Diluted EPS0.810.20-0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Lords Chloro #Lords Chloro Alkali #Results
first published: Jul 16, 2021 08:33 am

D-Street Talk: Fund manager who manages about $4bn of AUM shares insight on 30 years of reforms, midcaps & advice for Robinhood investors

