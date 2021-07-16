Lords Chloro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.56 crore, up 101.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.56 crore in June 2021 up 101.01% from Rs. 22.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021 up 288.33% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.54 crore in June 2021 up 361.67% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020.

Lords Chloro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2020.

Lords Chloro shares closed at 45.10 on July 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 38.13% returns over the last 6 months and 45.25% over the last 12 months.