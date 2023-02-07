 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lords Chloro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.31 crore, up 9.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Chloro Alkali are:Net Sales at Rs 74.31 crore in December 2022 up 9.2% from Rs. 68.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.82 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 11.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.77 crore in December 2022 up 5.27% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2021.
Lords Chloro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.41 in December 2021. Lords Chloro shares closed at 141.55 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.16% returns over the last 6 months and 61.22% over the last 12 months.
Lords Chloro Alkali
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations74.3176.4768.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations74.3176.4768.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.9311.9810.11
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.311.071.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.464.263.35
Depreciation2.062.051.82
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.1735.9734.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3921.1417.32
Other Income0.320.240.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.7121.3817.91
Interest0.690.500.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0120.8916.96
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.0120.8916.96
Tax5.206.255.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8214.6311.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8214.6311.09
Equity Share Capital25.1525.1525.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.105.824.41
Diluted EPS5.105.824.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.105.824.41
Diluted EPS5.105.824.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Lords Chloro #Lords Chloro Alkali #Results
first published: Feb 7, 2023 10:44 pm