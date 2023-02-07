Lords Chloro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.31 crore, up 9.2% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Chloro Alkali are:Net Sales at Rs 74.31 crore in December 2022 up 9.2% from Rs. 68.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.82 crore in December 2022 up 15.57% from Rs. 11.09 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.77 crore in December 2022 up 5.27% from Rs. 19.73 crore in December 2021.
Lords Chloro EPS has increased to Rs. 5.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.41 in December 2021.
|Lords Chloro shares closed at 141.55 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.16% returns over the last 6 months and 61.22% over the last 12 months.
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.31
|76.47
|68.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.31
|76.47
|68.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.93
|11.98
|10.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.31
|1.07
|1.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.46
|4.26
|3.35
|Depreciation
|2.06
|2.05
|1.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.17
|35.97
|34.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.39
|21.14
|17.32
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.24
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.71
|21.38
|17.91
|Interest
|0.69
|0.50
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|18.01
|20.89
|16.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|18.01
|20.89
|16.96
|Tax
|5.20
|6.25
|5.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.82
|14.63
|11.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.82
|14.63
|11.09
|Equity Share Capital
|25.15
|25.15
|25.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.10
|5.82
|4.41
|Diluted EPS
|5.10
|5.82
|4.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.10
|5.82
|4.41
|Diluted EPS
|5.10
|5.82
|4.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited