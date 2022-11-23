 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lords Chemicals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 533.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Chemicals are:Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 533.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 75.06% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Lords Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.120.070.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.120.070.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.120.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-0.10-0.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.050.060.08
Depreciation0.010.010.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.070.060.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.09-0.19
Other Income0.040.040.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.05-0.13
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.05-0.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.05-0.13
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.05-0.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.05-0.13
Equity Share Capital12.5312.5312.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.03-0.04-0.10
Diluted EPS-0.03----
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.03-0.04-0.10
Diluted EPS-0.03----
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

