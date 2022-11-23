Lords Chemicals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 533.7% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.12 0.07 0.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.12 0.07 0.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.12 0.02 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.06 -0.10 -0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.05 0.06 0.08 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.07 0.06 0.10 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 -0.09 -0.19 Other Income 0.04 0.04 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.05 -0.13 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.05 -0.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.05 -0.13 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.05 -0.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.05 -0.13 Equity Share Capital 12.53 12.53 12.53 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 -0.04 -0.10 Diluted EPS -0.03 -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 -0.04 -0.10 Diluted EPS -0.03 -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited