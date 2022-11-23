English
    Lords Chemicals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 533.7% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 533.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 75.06% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

    Lords Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.120.070.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.120.070.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.120.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.06-0.10-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.060.08
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.060.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.07-0.09-0.19
    Other Income0.040.040.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.05-0.13
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.05-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.05-0.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.05-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.05-0.13
    Equity Share Capital12.5312.5312.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.04-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.03----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.04-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.03----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 23, 2022 11:11 am