Lords Chemicals Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 533.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 533.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 75.06% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.