 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lords Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 69.12% Y-o-Y

Mar 15, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 69.12% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 374.7% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Lords Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 0.12 0.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.11 0.12 0.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 -- 0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.06 -0.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.17 0.05 0.07
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.07 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -0.07 0.01
Other Income 0.07 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.03 0.04
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.03 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -0.03 0.04
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 -0.03 0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 -0.03 0.04
Equity Share Capital 12.53 12.53 12.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.03 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.03 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.03 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.03 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited