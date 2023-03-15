Lords Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 69.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 69.12% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 374.7% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.