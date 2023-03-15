English
    Lords Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 69.12% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lords Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 69.12% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 374.7% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Lords Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.120.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.120.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.05--0.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.06-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.050.07
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.070.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.19-0.070.01
    Other Income0.070.040.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-0.030.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.030.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.030.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.030.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.030.04
    Equity Share Capital12.5312.5312.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.030.01
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.030.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.09-0.030.01
    Diluted EPS-0.09-0.030.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 15, 2023 08:44 am