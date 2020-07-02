Looks Health Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 38.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 38.14% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 213.51% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 428.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Looks Health shares closed at 3.12 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)