Looks Health Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 38.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Looks Health Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 38.14% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020 down 213.51% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 428.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.
Looks Health shares closed at 3.12 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)
|Looks Health Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.23
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|0.23
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.07
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.07
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|0.03
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.17
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.20
|0.03
|Interest
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|0.20
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|0.20
|0.02
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|0.21
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|0.21
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.20
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.20
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.20
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.20
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am