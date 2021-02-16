Looks Health Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 99.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 99.17% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 132.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

Looks Health shares closed at 5.06 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)