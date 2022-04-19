Longview Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 192.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2022 up 192.59% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 103.74% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 up 112.5% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2021.

Longview Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.10 in March 2021.

Longview Tea shares closed at 24.15 on April 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 80.22% returns over the last 6 months and 145.18% over the last 12 months.