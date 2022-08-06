 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Longview Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Longview Tea Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 15.87% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 509.97% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 down 458.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Longview Tea shares closed at 28.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 43.96% over the last 12 months.

Longview Tea Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.74 0.59 0.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.74 0.59 0.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.73 -- 0.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.05
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.78 0.10 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.82 0.43 -0.08
Other Income 0.19 -0.15 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.62 0.28 0.16
Interest 0.00 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.63 0.26 0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.63 0.26 0.16
Tax -0.12 0.19 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.51 0.07 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.51 0.07 0.12
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.70 0.23 0.42
Diluted EPS -1.70 0.23 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.70 0.23 0.42
Diluted EPS -1.70 0.23 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 6, 2022
