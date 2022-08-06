Longview Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 15.87% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 509.97% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 down 458.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Longview Tea shares closed at 28.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 43.96% over the last 12 months.