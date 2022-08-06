Longview Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 15.87% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Longview Tea Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in June 2022 up 15.87% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2022 down 509.97% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 down 458.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.
Longview Tea shares closed at 28.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.37% returns over the last 6 months and 43.96% over the last 12 months.
|Longview Tea Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.74
|0.59
|0.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.74
|0.59
|0.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.73
|--
|0.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.78
|0.10
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|0.43
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.19
|-0.15
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|0.28
|0.16
|Interest
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.63
|0.26
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.63
|0.26
|0.16
|Tax
|-0.12
|0.19
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|0.07
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|0.07
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|0.23
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|0.23
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|0.23
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|0.23
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited