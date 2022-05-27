Lokesh Machines Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.21 crore, up 15.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.21 crore in March 2022 up 15.35% from Rs. 56.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2022 up 17.26% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.08 crore in March 2022 up 15.07% from Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2021.

Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2021.

Lokesh Machines shares closed at 81.10 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)