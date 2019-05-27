Lokesh Machines Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 60.66 crore, up 19.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.66 crore in March 2019 up 19.25% from Rs. 50.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2019 up 24.17% from Rs. 2.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2019 up 13.94% from Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2018.

Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.23 in March 2018.

Lokesh Machines shares closed at 43.50 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.12% returns over the last 6 months and -32.45% over the last 12 months.