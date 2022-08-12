 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lokesh Machines Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.04 crore, up 52.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lokesh Machines are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.04 crore in June 2022 up 52.97% from Rs. 32.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022 up 391.45% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.06 crore in June 2022 up 10.99% from Rs. 5.46 crore in June 2021.

Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Lokesh Machines shares closed at 93.45 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.44% returns over the last 6 months and 135.09% over the last 12 months.

Lokesh Machines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50.04 65.21 32.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50.04 65.21 32.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.96 35.34 16.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.02 3.48 -2.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.47 10.72 7.86
Depreciation 2.19 2.49 2.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.79 5.90 5.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.66 7.29 3.11
Other Income 0.21 0.30 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.87 7.59 3.31
Interest 2.86 3.28 3.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.01 4.31 0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.01 4.31 0.20
Tax 0.28 1.59 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.72 2.71 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.72 2.71 0.15
Equity Share Capital 17.90 17.90 17.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 1.52 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.40 1.52 0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 1.52 0.08
Diluted EPS 0.40 1.52 0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lokesh Machines #Machine Tools #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
