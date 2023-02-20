Lokesh Machines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.92 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.92 crore in December 2022 up 15.23% from Rs. 54.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2022 up 91.24% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.