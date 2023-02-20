Lokesh Machines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.92 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.92 crore in December 2022 up 15.23% from Rs. 54.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2022 up 91.24% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2021.

Lokesh Machines shares closed at 115.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.97% returns over the last 6 months and 51.70% over the last 12 months.