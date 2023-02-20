English
    Lokesh Machines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 62.92 crore, up 15.23% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lokesh Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.92 crore in December 2022 up 15.23% from Rs. 54.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.60 crore in December 2022 up 91.24% from Rs. 1.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.43 crore in December 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

    Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.05 in December 2021.

    Lokesh Machines shares closed at 115.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.97% returns over the last 6 months and 51.70% over the last 12 months.

    Lokesh Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.9260.3354.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.9260.3354.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.5636.3830.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.51-1.66-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1711.259.52
    Depreciation2.362.192.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.506.007.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.826.185.41
    Other Income3.250.130.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.076.315.56
    Interest2.522.872.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.553.442.61
    Exceptional Items1.59----
    P/L Before Tax5.143.442.61
    Tax1.541.050.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.602.391.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.602.391.88
    Equity Share Capital17.9017.9017.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.011.331.05
    Diluted EPS2.011.331.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.011.331.05
    Diluted EPS2.011.331.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

