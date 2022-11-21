Lohia Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.29 crore, down 17.49% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lohia Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 67.29 crore in September 2022 down 17.49% from Rs. 81.56 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2022 down 13.51% from Rs. 4.75 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2022 down 30.88% from Rs. 9.39 crore in September 2021.
Lohia Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.54 in September 2021.
Lohia Sec shares closed at 168.00 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and 30.59% over the last 12 months.
|Lohia Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.26
|64.91
|81.53
|Other Operating Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|67.29
|64.96
|81.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|56.31
|24.68
|65.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.96
|10.25
|-1.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.91
|7.94
|5.14
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.12
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.62
|2.13
|2.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.28
|19.83
|9.33
|Other Income
|0.08
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.36
|19.83
|9.33
|Interest
|0.83
|0.87
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.53
|18.95
|8.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.53
|18.95
|8.39
|Tax
|1.42
|4.77
|3.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.11
|14.18
|4.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.11
|14.18
|4.75
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.98
|4.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.25
|28.46
|9.54
|Diluted EPS
|8.25
|28.46
|9.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.25
|28.46
|9.54
|Diluted EPS
|8.25
|28.46
|9.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited