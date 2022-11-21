English
    Lohia Sec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.29 crore, down 17.49% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lohia Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.29 crore in September 2022 down 17.49% from Rs. 81.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2022 down 13.51% from Rs. 4.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.49 crore in September 2022 down 30.88% from Rs. 9.39 crore in September 2021.

    Lohia Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.54 in September 2021.

    Lohia Sec shares closed at 168.00 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and 30.59% over the last 12 months.

    Lohia Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.2664.9181.53
    Other Operating Income0.030.040.02
    Total Income From Operations67.2964.9681.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods56.3124.6865.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.9610.25-1.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.917.945.14
    Depreciation0.130.120.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.020.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.622.132.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.2819.839.33
    Other Income0.08--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.3619.839.33
    Interest0.830.870.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.5318.958.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.5318.958.39
    Tax1.424.773.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.1114.184.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.1114.184.75
    Equity Share Capital4.994.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2528.469.54
    Diluted EPS8.2528.469.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2528.469.54
    Diluted EPS8.2528.469.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm