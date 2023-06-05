English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lohia Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.18 crore, down 50.39% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lohia Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.18 crore in March 2023 down 50.39% from Rs. 87.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in March 2023 down 14.6% from Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2023 down 5.66% from Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2022.

    Lohia Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.77 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.75 in March 2022.

    Lohia Sec shares closed at 209.65 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.78% returns over the last 6 months and 35.96% over the last 12 months.

    Lohia Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.1367.3787.03
    Other Operating Income0.040.03--
    Total Income From Operations43.1867.4087.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.3257.0182.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.65-1.39-9.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.834.805.80
    Depreciation0.340.160.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.03-0.01-0.18
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.072.502.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.994.335.46
    Other Income0.000.000.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.994.345.55
    Interest1.040.890.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.953.444.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.953.444.63
    Tax1.080.841.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.872.603.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.872.603.37
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.775.236.75
    Diluted EPS5.775.236.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.775.236.75
    Diluted EPS5.775.236.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lohia Sec #Lohia Securities #Results
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:33 am