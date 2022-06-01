 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lohia Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.03 crore, up 45.22% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:18 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lohia Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.03 crore in March 2022 up 45.22% from Rs. 59.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2022 up 395.66% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2022 up 170.33% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2021.

Lohia Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 6.75 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.28 in March 2021.

Lohia Sec shares closed at 146.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.91% returns over the last 6 months and 146.89% over the last 12 months.

Lohia Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.03 68.39 59.93
Other Operating Income -- 0.04 --
Total Income From Operations 87.03 68.43 59.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 82.78 50.78 48.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.60 3.38 1.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.80 4.89 5.36
Depreciation 0.10 0.07 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.18 0.00 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.67 2.83 2.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.46 6.49 2.03
Other Income 0.09 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.55 6.49 2.03
Interest 0.93 0.85 0.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.63 5.64 1.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.63 5.64 1.45
Tax 1.26 1.35 2.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.37 4.30 -1.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.37 4.30 -1.14
Equity Share Capital 4.98 4.98 4.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.75 8.62 -2.28
Diluted EPS 6.75 8.62 -2.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.75 8.62 -2.28
Diluted EPS 6.75 8.62 -2.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:15 pm
