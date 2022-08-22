Lohia Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.96 crore, up 4.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.96 crore in June 2022 up 4.22% from Rs. 62.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.18 crore in June 2022 up 136.89% from Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.95 crore in June 2022 up 197.32% from Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2021.

Lohia Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 28.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.01 in June 2021.

Lohia Sec shares closed at 183.35 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.48% returns over the last 6 months and 66.76% over the last 12 months.