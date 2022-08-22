 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lohia Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.96 crore, up 4.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lohia Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.96 crore in June 2022 up 4.22% from Rs. 62.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.18 crore in June 2022 up 136.89% from Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.95 crore in June 2022 up 197.32% from Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2021.

Lohia Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 28.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.01 in June 2021.

Lohia Sec shares closed at 183.35 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.48% returns over the last 6 months and 66.76% over the last 12 months.

Lohia Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.91 87.03 62.27
Other Operating Income 0.04 -- 0.06
Total Income From Operations 64.96 87.03 62.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.68 82.78 53.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.25 -9.60 -4.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.94 5.80 3.94
Depreciation 0.12 0.10 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.02 -0.18 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.13 2.67 2.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.83 5.46 6.66
Other Income -- 0.09 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.83 5.55 6.66
Interest 0.87 0.93 0.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.95 4.63 6.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.95 4.63 6.00
Tax 4.77 1.26 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.18 3.37 5.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.18 3.37 5.99
Equity Share Capital 4.98 4.98 4.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.46 6.75 12.01
Diluted EPS 28.46 6.75 12.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.46 6.75 12.01
Diluted EPS 28.46 6.75 12.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lohia Sec #Lohia Securities #Results
first published: Aug 22, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.