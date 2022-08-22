English
    Lohia Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.96 crore, up 4.22% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lohia Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.96 crore in June 2022 up 4.22% from Rs. 62.33 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.18 crore in June 2022 up 136.89% from Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.95 crore in June 2022 up 197.32% from Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2021.

    Lohia Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 28.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.01 in June 2021.

    Lohia Sec shares closed at 183.35 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 31.48% returns over the last 6 months and 66.76% over the last 12 months.

    Lohia Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.9187.0362.27
    Other Operating Income0.04--0.06
    Total Income From Operations64.9687.0362.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.6882.7853.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.25-9.60-4.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.945.803.94
    Depreciation0.120.100.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.02-0.18--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.132.672.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.835.466.66
    Other Income--0.09--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.835.556.66
    Interest0.870.930.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.954.636.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.954.636.00
    Tax4.771.260.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.183.375.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.183.375.99
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.466.7512.01
    Diluted EPS28.466.7512.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.466.7512.01
    Diluted EPS28.466.7512.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 22, 2022 09:55 am
