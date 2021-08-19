Lohia Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 62.33 crore, up 254.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.33 crore in June 2021 up 254.21% from Rs. 17.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2021 up 28.92% from Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2021 up 25.89% from Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2020.

Lohia Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 12.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.32 in June 2020.

Lohia Sec shares closed at 108.40 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 108.86% returns over the last 6 months and 245.22% over the last 12 months.