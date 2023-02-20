Lohia Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.40 crore, down 1.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.40 crore in December 2022 down 1.52% from Rs. 68.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 down 39.36% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2022 down 31.4% from Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2021.