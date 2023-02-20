Lohia Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.40 crore, down 1.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.40 crore in December 2022 down 1.52% from Rs. 68.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 down 39.36% from Rs. 4.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.50 crore in December 2022 down 31.4% from Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2021.

Lohia Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.62 in December 2021.

Lohia Sec shares closed at 167.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.21% over the last 12 months.