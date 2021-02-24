Lohia Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.66 crore, up 33.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.66 crore in December 2020 up 33.66% from Rs. 21.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2020 up 46.26% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2020 up 18.26% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2019.

Lohia Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.84 in December 2019.

Lohia Sec shares closed at 54.25 on February 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 79.34% returns over the last 6 months