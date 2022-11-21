Lohia Sec Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.84 crore, down 17.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.84 crore in September 2022 down 17.06% from Rs. 81.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2022 down 9.46% from Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.02 crore in September 2022 down 27.03% from Rs. 9.62 crore in September 2021.

Lohia Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.14 in September 2021.

Lohia Sec shares closed at 168.00 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.69% returns over the last 6 months and 30.59% over the last 12 months.