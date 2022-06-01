Lohia Sec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.23 crore, up 44.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.23 crore in March 2022 up 44.34% from Rs. 60.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022 up 467.59% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2022 up 127.06% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2021.

Lohia Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2021.

Lohia Sec shares closed at 146.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.91% returns over the last 6 months and 146.89% over the last 12 months.