English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lohia Sec Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.23 crore, up 44.34% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lohia Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.23 crore in March 2022 up 44.34% from Rs. 60.43 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022 up 467.59% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2022 up 127.06% from Rs. 2.55 crore in March 2021.

    Lohia Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2021.

    Close

    Lohia Sec shares closed at 146.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.91% returns over the last 6 months and 146.89% over the last 12 months.

    Lohia Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.2368.5560.43
    Other Operating Income--0.04--
    Total Income From Operations87.2368.6060.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods82.7850.7848.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.593.381.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.804.895.36
    Depreciation0.120.090.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.180.00-0.09
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.732.852.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.586.612.47
    Other Income0.090.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.676.612.47
    Interest1.020.920.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.665.691.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.665.691.82
    Tax1.391.332.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.274.37-0.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.274.37-0.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.020.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.284.39-0.89
    Equity Share Capital4.984.984.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.869.19-1.87
    Diluted EPS6.869.19-1.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.869.19-1.87
    Diluted EPS6.869.19-1.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Lohia Sec #Lohia Securities #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.