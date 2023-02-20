Lohia Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.44 crore, down 1.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lohia Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 67.44 crore in December 2022 down 1.68% from Rs. 68.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2022 down 39.77% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2022 down 32.24% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2021.
Lohia Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.19 in December 2021.
|Lohia Sec shares closed at 167.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.21% over the last 12 months.
|Lohia Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67.41
|67.82
|68.55
|Other Operating Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|Total Income From Operations
|67.44
|67.84
|68.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|57.01
|56.31
|50.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.39
|-3.96
|3.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.80
|5.91
|4.89
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.16
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.50
|2.65
|2.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.38
|6.78
|6.61
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.08
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.38
|6.86
|6.61
|Interest
|0.89
|0.94
|0.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.49
|5.92
|5.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.49
|5.92
|5.69
|Tax
|0.86
|1.55
|1.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.63
|4.37
|4.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.63
|4.37
|4.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.64
|4.39
|4.39
|Equity Share Capital
|4.98
|4.99
|4.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.53
|9.18
|9.19
|Diluted EPS
|5.53
|9.18
|9.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.53
|9.18
|9.19
|Diluted EPS
|5.53
|9.18
|9.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited