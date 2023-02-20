English
    Lohia Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.44 crore, down 1.68% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lohia Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 67.44 crore in December 2022 down 1.68% from Rs. 68.60 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2022 down 39.77% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2022 down 32.24% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2021.
    Lohia Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.19 in December 2021.Lohia Sec shares closed at 167.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and 14.21% over the last 12 months.
    Lohia Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.4167.8268.55
    Other Operating Income0.030.030.04
    Total Income From Operations67.4467.8468.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.0156.3150.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.39-3.963.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.805.914.89
    Depreciation0.160.160.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.010.000.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.502.652.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.386.786.61
    Other Income0.000.080.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.386.866.61
    Interest0.890.940.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.495.925.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.495.925.69
    Tax0.861.551.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.634.374.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.634.374.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.020.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.644.394.39
    Equity Share Capital4.984.994.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.539.189.19
    Diluted EPS5.539.189.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.539.189.19
    Diluted EPS5.539.189.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

