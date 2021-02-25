English
Lohia Sec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.95 crore, up 34.79% Y-o-Y

February 25, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lohia Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.95 crore in December 2020 up 34.79% from Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020 up 72.25% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2020 up 31.05% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2019.

Lohia Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2019.

Lohia Sec shares closed at 56.90 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.10% returns over the last 6 months

Lohia Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations28.9225.9321.41
Other Operating Income0.03-0.060.07
Total Income From Operations28.9525.8821.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods23.0117.9314.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.86-0.510.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.122.952.66
Depreciation0.080.080.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.010.010.02
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.791.771.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.793.652.09
Other Income--0.000.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.793.652.09
Interest0.540.660.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.252.991.23
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.252.991.23
Tax0.00-0.03-0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.253.021.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.253.021.31
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.253.021.31
Equity Share Capital4.984.994.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.716.312.74
Diluted EPS4.716.312.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.716.312.74
Diluted EPS4.716.312.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 25, 2021 01:11 pm

