Lohia Sec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 28.95 crore, up 34.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.95 crore in December 2020 up 34.79% from Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2020 up 72.25% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2020 up 31.05% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2019.

Lohia Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2019.

Lohia Sec shares closed at 56.90 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.10% returns over the last 6 months