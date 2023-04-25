 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lodha jumps on FY24 pre-sales growth outlook

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Lodha

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers Ltd, which sells homes under Lodha brand, shares rose by more than 2 percent on April 25 following the company's report of a robust overall performance in the March quarter. The company's pre-sales of Rs 3,000 crore were bolstered by new launches, and collections of Rs 2,900 crore.

At 9.30 am, Lodha shares were trading at Rs 913 on BSE, up 1 percent from its previous close. In intraday, it rose as much as 2 percent to Rs 925 a share.

In the fourth quarter of FY2023, Lodha recorded revenues of Rs 3,250 crore, indicating a year-on-year decline of 5 percent, but a quarter-on-quarter increase of 84 percent. The company's EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 770 crore, marking an 11 percent decrease compared to the same period the previous year, but a 91 percent increase from the previous quarter. Lodha's PAT for the quarter was Rs 740 crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 39 percent and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 84 percent.

Lodha achieved pre-sales of Rs 3,000 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, resulting in total pre-sales of Rs 12,000 crore for the fiscal year 2023, a year-on-year increase of 34 percent. This performance is slightly better than the company's projected pre-sales of Rs 11,500 crore. In the fourth quarter of FY23, Lodha had an embedded EBITDA margin of 31 percent, while for the entire fiscal year, the margin stood at 32 percent.