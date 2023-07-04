Lodha Group records highest-ever Q1 pre-sales of Rs 3,353 crore

Lodha Group has delivered over 94 million sq ft of real estate so far.

Lodha Group, listed as Macrotech Developers, has recorded its highest-ever first quarter pre-sales at Rs 3,353 crore, marking a robust start to the financial year 2023-24.

The company has also added five new projects with a potential gross development value of Rs 12,000 crore across different micro-markets during the quarter.

“With a strong start for the year, the performance achieved is in line with our guidance of 20 percent pre-sales growth for FY24. Demand conditions remain robust with a very strong consumer desire to buy a home,” said Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Lodha Group.

According to him, India's job creation remains strong, and when coupled with favourable affordability and accessible mortgage options, the housing sector will play a pivotal role in driving the country's growth in the foreseeable future.

“With the Reserve Bank of India already pausing its interest rate hiking cycle and the likelihood of a downward journey of interest rates in the next few quarters, we see momentum for housing continuing to strengthen,” Lodha added.

Given the pace of new project additions to its portfolio and a strengthening pipeline of business development opportunities, the company expects to exceed its full-year guidance for the same.

The company’s collections during the quarter rose to Rs 2,403 crore and it expects the same to pick up in the remaining quarters of the financial year. Its net debt increased 3 percent to Rs 7,264 crore primarily on account of front-loaded business development investment.

According to Lodha, this marginal increase is on a significantly enlarged base of sales and business development. The company remains on the path to achieve its full-year guidance for reduction of net debt to lower of 0.5 times equity and 1-time operating cash flow, with significant debt reduction seen in the second half of the year.

Lodha Group has delivered over 94 million sq ft of real estate so far and is currently developing over 100 million sq ft under its ongoing and planned development portfolio.

The group has around 4,400 acres of land beyond its ongoing and planned portfolio that will be utilised in developing further residential, commercial, and industrial and logistics spaces.