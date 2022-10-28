 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lloyds Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore, up 301.62% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Steels Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore in September 2022 up 301.62% from Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2022 up 286.82% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.21 crore in September 2022 up 280.58% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.

Lloyds Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 13.80 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.75% returns over the last 6 months and 135.90% over the last 12 months.

Lloyds Steels Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.58 50.77 7.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.58 50.77 7.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.83 24.95 1.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.60 -0.45 -0.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.08 3.75 3.56
Depreciation 0.58 0.40 0.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.12 10.19 2.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.57 11.93 0.34
Other Income 2.06 1.39 1.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.63 13.33 2.09
Interest 1.08 0.75 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.55 12.58 1.95
Exceptional Items -- -2.50 --
P/L Before Tax 7.55 10.08 1.95
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.55 10.08 1.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.55 10.08 1.95
Equity Share Capital 98.87 98.87 89.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.11 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.10 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.11 0.02
Diluted EPS 0.08 0.10 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
