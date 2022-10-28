Lloyds Steels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore, up 301.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.58 crore in September 2022 up 301.62% from Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2022 up 286.82% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.21 crore in September 2022 up 280.58% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.

Lloyds Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 13.80 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.75% returns over the last 6 months and 135.90% over the last 12 months.