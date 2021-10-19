Lloyds Steels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.37 crore, down 55.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.37 crore in September 2021 down 55.04% from Rs. 16.38 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2021 up 234.62% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021 up 110.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2020.

Lloyds Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2020.

Lloyds Steels shares closed at 4.70 on October 18, 2021 (NSE)