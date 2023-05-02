Lloyds Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore, up 852.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore in March 2023 up 852.65% from Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2023 up 412.62% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2023 up 68.82% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2022.