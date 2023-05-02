 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lloyds Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore, up 852.65% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lloyds Steels Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore in March 2023 up 852.65% from Rs. 18.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2023 up 412.62% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2023 up 68.82% from Rs. 8.37 crore in March 2022.

Lloyds Steels Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 173.85 58.41 18.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 173.85 58.41 18.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 104.88 68.00 14.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 38.27 -52.73 -15.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.81 5.42 3.18
Depreciation 0.77 0.63 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.00 17.84 8.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.11 19.25 6.90
Other Income 1.25 1.09 1.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.36 20.34 8.02
Interest 1.25 0.87 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.11 19.48 7.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.11 19.48 7.41
Tax 5.70 6.70 6.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.42 12.78 1.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.42 12.78 1.25
Equity Share Capital 98.87 98.87 89.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.13 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.22 0.12 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.28 0.13 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.22 0.12 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited